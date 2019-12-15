Bus driver booked for molesting schoolgirl in Bhosari

cities

Updated: Dec 15, 2019 22:57 IST

PUNE The Bhosari MIDC police have lodged a case against a bus driver who allegedly molested a schoolgirl at Indrayaninagar. The incident took place on Saturday.

The accused has been identified as Dilip Pandurang Kale ( 24), a resident of Khed.

According to police, the accused, who is yet to be arrested has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), as well as Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.

According to the police, Kale works as a bus driver for a school-based in Indrayaninagar where the victim is a student. He took the school bus to ferry her home and sexually molested her while the bus was stationed outside the school. The girl was initially frightened , investigators said.

Rajendra Kunte, police station incharge, said, “It is a serious case and we are investigating and trying to find out if the accused is involved in more such cases.”

“The bus driver took advantage of that girl as she had stepped first into the bus. He held and molested her and even threatened to kill her if she narrated the incident to her parents or relatives. The victim was afraid, but mustered courage and informed her father about the act. The parents approached the police station and a case was lodged,” Kunte said.