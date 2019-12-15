e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 15, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Dec 16, 2019
Home / Cities

Bus driver booked for molesting schoolgirl in Bhosari

cities Updated: Dec 15, 2019 22:57 IST
H T Correspondent
H T Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE The Bhosari MIDC police have lodged a case against a bus driver who allegedly molested a schoolgirl at Indrayaninagar. The incident took place on Saturday.

The accused has been identified as Dilip Pandurang Kale ( 24), a resident of Khed.

According to police, the accused, who is yet to be arrested has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), as well as Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.

According to the police, Kale works as a bus driver for a school-based in Indrayaninagar where the victim is a student. He took the school bus to ferry her home and sexually molested her while the bus was stationed outside the school. The girl was initially frightened , investigators said.

Rajendra Kunte, police station incharge, said, “It is a serious case and we are investigating and trying to find out if the accused is involved in more such cases.”

“The bus driver took advantage of that girl as she had stepped first into the bus. He held and molested her and even threatened to kill her if she narrated the incident to her parents or relatives. The victim was afraid, but mustered courage and informed her father about the act. The parents approached the police station and a case was lodged,” Kunte said.

top news
CAA fire rages in Delhi, buses torched; cops lathi-charge agitators
CAA fire rages in Delhi, buses torched; cops lathi-charge agitators
AMU closed till Jan 5 after violence on campus, internet services suspended
AMU closed till Jan 5 after violence on campus, internet services suspended
Late night protests at Delhi police headquarters against Jamia crackdown
Late night protests at Delhi police headquarters against Jamia crackdown
Problem in Meghalaya, says CM Sangma; Amit Shah calls him for more talks
Problem in Meghalaya, says CM Sangma; Amit Shah calls him for more talks
Fadnavis seeks Rahul Gandhi’s ‘unconditional apology’ over Savarkar remark
Fadnavis seeks Rahul Gandhi’s ‘unconditional apology’ over Savarkar remark
National Conference asks PM to start direct dialogue with people of J-K
National Conference asks PM to start direct dialogue with people of J-K
Realme X2 Pro review: You can settle with this flagship killer
Realme X2 Pro review: You can settle with this flagship killer
‘Situation under control now’: Delhi cop on violent protest | Citizenship law
‘Situation under control now’: Delhi cop on violent protest | Citizenship law
trending topics
HTLS 2019Mardaani 2 movie reviewRealme Buds AirUPPSC PCS Admit Card 2019Smriti IraniIPL 2020 auctionVirat KohliICC T20I Rankings

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities