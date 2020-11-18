Bus rams into subway wall at Kamothe, near Mumbai; 16 passengers injured

Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 23:38 IST

Around 16 persons were injured after a speeding bus crashed along the Sion-Panvel Highway in Kamothe, on Wednesday morning. The private bus was headed towards Badlapur from Kolhapur.

The bus carrying over 25 passengers met with an accident at 6am when it reached the Sion-Panvel highway underpass, near Kalamboli bridge.

“The driver was speeding along the highway. We suspect that he missed the speed breaker, lost control over the vehicle and crashed into the underpass wall,” said Anil Patil, sub-inspector at Kamothe police station.

The driver Shankar Kamble, 45, has sustained grievous injuries. A second driver and a cleaner also sustained minor injuries.

The injured persons were admitted at MGM Hospital in Kamothe. Most passengers have suffered minor head injuries and contusions, police said.

Investigating officers said that based on prima facie inquiries, it appeared that Kamble was well-rested.

Police have registered a case against Kamble for rash and negligent driving along with causing hurt. He will be placed under arrest after getting discharged, police said.