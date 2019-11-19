Cabinet nod for pay hike of contractual teachers in medical colleges

cities

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 19:55 IST

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh cabinet on Tuesday approved a proposal to increase the pay scales of contractual teachers in medical colleges of Uttar Pradesh.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath presided over the cabinet meeting that also approved a proposal to give ‘letters of comfort’ providing concessions and incentives to seven companies that have invested in the state under the provisions of the Uttar Pradesh Industrial Investment and Employment Promotion Policy, 2017.

Briefing media persons UP ministers and government spokesmen Siddharthnath Singh and Shrikant Sharma said 542 teaching posts had remained vacant in 13 state medical colleges. Singh said the increase in salaries would help in filling up the vacant posts soon. Professors will now get Rs 1,35,000 remuneration per month against existing Rs 90,000 while associate professors will get Rs 1,20,000 per month against Rs 80,000 being paid to them now. Assistant professors salary per month has been revised from Rs 60,000 to Rs 90,000 while lecturers will get Rs 75,000 against existing Rs 50,000 per month.

The seven companies to be given ‘letters of comfort’ include M/s Haldiram Snacks Pvt. Ltd (Gautam Budh Nagar), M/s JK Cement Ltd (Aligarh), M/s Silverton Pulp and Papers Pvt. Ltd (Muzaffarnagar), M/s SLMG Beverages Pvt. Ltd (Barabanki), M/s R Pulp and Paper Ltd (Shahjahanpur), M/s Greenply Industries Ltd (Hardoi, Sandila) and M/s Nikita Papers Ltd. The companies have made an investment of about Rs 2862.70 crore and the investment has generated 7592 jobs.

JAN AROGYA YOJANA

The cabinet approved a proposal for inclusion of 37 eligible families of Umbha village in Sonbhadra in the ‘Mukhyamantri Jan Arogya Yojana’. These families were not included in socio-economic caste census-2011.

NEW VEHICLES

The cabinet okayed proposal of estates department to buy 16 new vehicles, including 15 Fortuners and one Innova Crysta with a cost of around Rs 4.75 crore. Approval to buy new vehicles has been given in lieu of old vehicles.

AROGYA NIDHI

The cabinet approved a proposal to amend provisions for use of ‘Mukhyamantri Swasthya Suraksha Kosh’ formed under Arogya Nidhi. A BPL cardholder will now get benefit of this scheme. The criteria of BPL income will be Rs 46,000 in rural area and Rs 56,000 in the urban area. So far the benefit of this scheme was available to those whose family income was not more than Rs 24,000 per annum.

BANK GUARANTEE

The cabinet approved a proposal for payment of interest and providing bank guarantee on Rs 7,000 crore loan that UPEIDA is getting from Bank of Baroda consortium for construction of Bundelkhand Expressway project. The state government will provide interest on the loan for three years.

DEMOLITION OF OLD BLDGS

The cabinet okayed a proposal for demolition of old buildings on the premises of Government Medical College in Agra to pave way for construction of new building of Central Library there.