Capt launches week-long celebrations, cautions against Pak’s corridor move

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 23:00 IST

SULTANPUR LODHI EVENT: Says ISI will use the Kartarpur corridor to promote ‘Referendum 2020’, rejects claim that PM Modi is seeking credit for the passage to first Sikh Guru’s last resting place

Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Tuesday inaugurated the week-long celebrations of the 550th birth anniversary (Parkash Purb) of Guru Nanak at the historic town of Sultanpur Lodhi, with a word of caution against Pakistan’s move to open the Kartarpur corridor by terming it “suspicious”.

“Its agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) is going to make full use of the corridor to promote pro-Khalistan campaign ‘Referendum 2020’ besides its own agenda. They want the sympathy of the Sikh community to back up ‘2020 Referendum’. Everyone is happy with the religious part but the neighbouring country’s political strategy is different and the situation is worse than before,” he said responding to a question on the sidelines of the inauguration of an exhibition as part of the celebrations.

Earlier also, the CM has blamed Pakistan for helping hardliner Sikh groups to disrupt peace and harmony in Punjab.

Amarinder rejected the claims that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seeking credit for the Kartarpur corridor saying, “It happened this time that the corridor is opening and he will inaugurate it being the PM. The project was in the pipeline for decades. During my previous term as CM, former prime minister Manmohan Singh had also taken the corridor issue with Pakistan.”

Modi on November 9 will formally inaugurate the Indian side of the corridor that will connect with Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, Pakistan.



‘Appeals against

indulging in politics’

The CM appealed to one and all not to indulge in politics or one-upmanship and commemorate the auspicious event in the spirit of universal brotherhood as propagated by the first Sikh master.

Earlier, he launched the celebrations by performing ‘sewa’ (service) of Saroop of Guru Granth Sahib, the Sikh holy book, before start of ‘Sehaj Path’ jointly organised by the state government, religious organisations and Sant Samaj at the main podium of the function.

He also announced a new administrative complex and ₹150 crore ring road around the heritage city of Sultanpur Lodhi to enhance its connectivity with other cities. He also announced that iconic Quila Serai to be preserved as heritage building.

He released four books on Guru Nanak’s philosophy penned and edited by acclaimed Punjabi writers, including Surjit Patar. The books ‘Guru Nanak’s Blessed Trail’, ‘Guru Nanak Bani’, ‘Sone Ka Birkh’ (the Golden Tree) and ‘Guru Nanak Dev’s Life and Relics’ have been printed by the state department of tourism and cultural affairs.



Exhibitions on

relics, manuscripts

Later, he inaugurated two exhibitions containing relics, manuscripts and rare books associated with Guru Nanak’s life.

The first, put up by the tourism and cultural affairs department, showcases 53 panels depicting the life of the first Guru, while the other is curated by the Punjab Small Industries Export Corporation.

Amarinder said repair and widening of roads and construction of new bridges besides upgrade of hospitals was undertaken at ₹235 crore.

A ₹100 crore project to develop all 70-odd ‘Pehli Patshahi de Charan Chhoe Prapt Pind’ as model villages with all amenities was also initiated, he added.

The state government, the CM said, will convene a special Vidhan Sabha session on Wednesday to be addressed by Vice President M Venkiah Naidu and former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh.

A conference of scholars on peace and amity will also be organised in Chandigarh on November 7 and 8 besides ‘Ik Noor Inter-Faith Conclave’ on November 9 in Amritsar to be attended by distinguished personalities, including the Dalai Lama.