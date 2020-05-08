e-paper
Captain Amarinder Singh writes to Modi, seeks exit strategy from lockdown

In a letter to the Prime Minister, Amarinder said the exit strategy should not only lay down the parameters to contain coronavirus within safe limits but also define the path of economic revival with focus on fiscal and economic empowerment of the states

chandigarh Updated: May 08, 2020 00:46 IST
Reiterating his demand for grants to the states to meet the revenue shortfall and expenditure on coronavirus containment, Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to clearly define an exit strategy from lockdown and the way forward for economic revival.

In a letter to the Prime Minister, Amarinder said the exit strategy should not only lay down the parameters to contain coronavirus within safe limits but also define the path of economic revival with focus on fiscal and economic empowerment of the states.

He also urged the PM to give directions to ministries in this regard in order to enable states to formulate clear strategies and path, post lockdown 3.0. The CM said this was necessary as Covid-19 and the subsequent lockdowns had led to unprecedented losses of jobs, businesses, and economic opportunities.

