Cases surge to 1,508, after 97 test Covid-19 positive in Ludhiana

Updated: Jul 14, 2020 23:33 IST

The district today recorded the biggest spike of 97 positive cases in a single day. Besides, three more persons succumbed to Covid-19, taking the death toll to 35. The number of positive cases has now gone to 1,508.

A resident (60) of Dehlon died of Covid-19, while the other death, a man (57) from Iqbal Nagar died at the Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMCH). A 40- year- old woman from Vijay Nagar died of the virus at Mohandai Hospital.

The positive patients include civil judge junior division (CJJD) Rajbir Kaur and her husband who is a government employee.

On July 10, Kaur held the court proceeding as duty magistrate and so 11 persons including two stenographers, two naib court and one ahlmad, four lawyers including additional public prosecutor and Salem Tabri police station SHO Baljeet Singh have been placed in home quarantine.

Kaur is the seventh high-rank officials to have tested positive within a fortnight.

Earlier DCP Ashwani Kapoor, five public servants including, ADC-G AS Bains, ADC-Jagraon Neeru Katyal, Khanna SDM Sandeep Singh, Payal SDM Mankawal Singh and MC joint commissioner Kulpreet Singh tested positive for Covid-19.

Beside, Moti Nagar police station SHO and four cops deployed at CIA staff and five healthcare workers have tested positive.

A 60- year- old man from Dhuri town of Sangrur and 62 year- old man from Jalandhar and a man (65) from Kot Khalsa, Avtar Avenue Amritsar died of Covid-19 in Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMC&H) in Ludhiana.

While Congress councillor from Ward No 88, Manpreet Singh Grewal was found Covid-19 positive.

He is the second Congress leader to have tested positive for coronavirus. Earlier former youth Congress district president Rajiv Raja was tested positive. Both Manpreet Grewal and Raja are currently placed under home quarantine.