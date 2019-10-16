e-paper
Cash incentive for outstanding sportsperson hiked

HT Correspondent
New Delhi

The Delhi cabinet on Wednesday approved the Directorate of Education’s (DoE) proposal for revising the cash incentive for the outstanding sportsperson of the national capital up to 50%. The cabinet has approved Rs 15 crore for the scheme.

In a statement issued after the cabinet meeting, the government said, “The revision in the cash incentive will not only boost the morale of the sportspersons in forthcoming international and national tournaments and encourage the youth of the city to adopt sports in their career, it will also make a difference between high priority, priority and other games.”

The government has set several eligibility criteria for the incentive under which a player should be a resident of Delhi for the last three years in order to avail the scheme.

“A player will be provided incentive only once in a year for all his/her International as well as national achievement… No cash incentive will be provided in those event /events of International championships / tournaments, where there are less than five participants from different countries,” the statement added.

