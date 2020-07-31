e-paper
Home / Cities / CBI books former IITM head for irregularities worth ₹2.68cr

CBI books former IITM head for irregularities worth ₹2.68cr

cities Updated: Jul 31, 2020 00:16 IST
Nadeem Inamdar
Nadeem Inamdar
Hindustantimes
         

Pune:The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against officials of Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) and some private persons on charges of allegedly causing loss to the IITM, officials said on Thursday.

CBI has booked the then project director Gufran Beig of System of Air Quality Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) at IITM, senior technical officer Vipin Mali, other officials at IITM for colluding with a private Mumbai-based company.

According to FIR filed by CBI, the officials were booked for accepting substandard and below specification cheap made in China digital display Boards at eight times its original price for SAFAR project and caused wrongful loss of ₹2.68 crores to the institute.

Calls and messages to Dr Beig did not get response as the his phone was switched off. Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology administrative officer Ajit Prasad could not be contacted despite efforts and communication officer Shompa Das said that she is not authorised to speak on the issue.

The agency registered a case under various sections of IPC and Prevention of Corruption Act against the officials and managing director of the private company and others.

CBI spokesperson said, “It was alleged that during the period, 2011-2018, the then public servants entered into conspiracy with others, including managing director and director of Mumbai based-private company and awarded the contract for the supply, commissioning and maintenance of ‘Digital Display System of SAFAR-PUNE’, including supply of 12 units of Outdoor True Colour LED Display Boards in violation of the prescribed purchase procedure/rules and by way of disqualifying other bidders on flimsy grounds.”

Searches were conducted at the residential and official premises of the accused in Pune and Mumbai which led to recovery of incriminating documents and articles, the CBI said.

