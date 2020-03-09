CBSE issues revised board exam schedule for papers postponed due to riots

cities

Updated: Mar 09, 2020 22:29 IST

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE) on Monday released the revised board examination schedule for students from north-east Delhi who could not appear for their class 10 and 12 papers due to the recent communal violence.

While class 10 students can appear for their papers between March 21-30, those studying in class 12 will have their papers between March 31 to April 14, CBSE said.

In the wake of the communal violence that left at least 53 dead and over 400 injured in February, CBSE had postponed the examination thrice in 86 centres in north-east and east districts. Several students had told HT they were unable to appear for their papers as they were scared of going to the examination centre or had left the city with their family to their native place.

“All affected candidates residing in the affected areas of Delhi, including north-east district, who could not move out of the area and appear for the examination at their centres on February 26, 27, 28, 29 and are now appearing as regular students through schools, are directed to contact their respective schools on or before March 14,” CBSE said in a circular issued on Monday.

The board has directed the schools concerned to provide details of such students to the regional office till March 16. Those candidates who were unable to appear for their papers between March 2-7 in the mentioned centres have also been directed to contact the respective schools till March 14.

CBSE had conducted the exams as per schedule from March 2 onwards, citing that any further delay in conducting exams would affect the undergraduate admission process for students.