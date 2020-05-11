e-paper
Central team visits Tadiwala Road, reviews Covid-19 response

Central team visits Tadiwala Road, reviews Covid-19 response

Updated: May 11, 2020 23:44 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

A team of public health department officials from the Centre, on Monday, visited the containment zone area of Lumbininagar on Tadiwala road and reviewed works carried out by the civic administration.

The team also visited the Mahatma Jyotiba school, a quarantine facility for the area located on Dhole Patil road, and checked the facilities along with food quality.

Pune district collector Naval Kishore Ram, sugar commissioner Saurabh Rao accompanied the central team on their site visit.

District Collector Naval Kishore Ram said, “The central team visited Tadiwala road as well as Dhole Patil road. They were satisfied with our efforts of containment and swab centres started in these areas.”

The team also spoke to people who have been quarantined at the centre.

Before the site visit, a detailed review was taken at the district collector’s office of the ongoing Covid-19 situation in Pune district.

The officials who are part of the team from the central public works department are deputy director-general Sudhir Gupta, Manas Pratim Roy, and Arvind Alone.

