Chadha’s stolen laptop recovered, 2 arrested

Updated: Oct 02, 2020 23:40 IST

New Delhi: Two days after Aam Aadmi Party MLA Raghav Chadha’s laptop was stolen from his car in Naraina Vihar, the Delhi Police have arrested two men from south Delhi’s Madangir and recovered the laptop. The two men are involved in multiple cases of theft across Delhi, police said.

Police identified the two men as Deepak, 28, and Bharat, 26, both residents of Inderpuri JJ colony. While Deepak has been involved in cases of robbery, theft, excise act and gambling, Bharat has two past cases of theft and sexual assault against him.

AAP spokesperson and Rajendra Nagar MLA, Chadha, had reported the theft on Monday night. The incident took place when Shivam Aggarwal, a staffer at Chadha’s office in the Delhi Jal Board — of which Chadha is the vice-chairperson — had parked his car outside his house in west Delhi’s Naraina Vihar.

During investigations, the police had obtained CCTV camera footage, in which two men were seen stealing the laptop from Chadha’s car.

Deputy commissioner of police (south) Atul Thakur said they suspected that the gulel or thak-thak gangs were involved, and deployed their informants to track similar criminals active in the area.

“On Thursday, we received information that the suspects belong to Madangir. On this, a trap was laid near BRT Road in Madangir Village, and around 8.40pm on Thursday, two suspects were intercepted,” Thakur said.

“A search led to the recovery of two stolen laptops, two stolen cellphones and a catapult used to break the glass of cars. It was later confirmed that one of the stolen laptop belongs to Chadha,” he said.

During interrogation, the two men told police they work as daily wage labourers.