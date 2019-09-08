Challans worth ₹9.6 lakh issued in first week of new MV Act in Chandigarh

cities

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 00:58 IST

In the first week of its implementation, the amended Motor Vehicle (MV) Act — which comes braced by stringent provisions and heftier fines — has led to 2,330 traffic challans worth ₹9.67 lakh in Chandigarh.

According to the traffic police, 30% challans have been issued to two-wheeler riders for not wearing helmets. Of the 832 challans issued for the offence this week, 109 have been imposed on women, majority of them on Saturday.

The challaning drive shifted gears on Saturday, with 461 challans issued till 6pm, the highest this week. Deputy superintendent of police (DSP, traffic administration) Kewal Krishan said the number of challans will rise gradually. Before the amended provisions were implemented, police were issuing around 700 challans daily.

Stating that two-wheeler riders account for maximum accident fatalities, a senior police official said special emphasis is being laid on ensuring that they wear helmets. Besides ₹1,000 fine, the challan also leads to suspension of the driving licence for three months, which will act a further deterrent, said the official.

During the week, three juveniles have been booked for underage driving under the new law. They will have pay ₹25,000 and will be tried under the Juvenile Justice Act.

Their parents too face imprisonment up to three years. The vehicle’s registration will also be cancelled. Earlier, there was no specific provision for this offence.

Also, not securing a child younger than 14 years with a proper safety belt and child restraint system has lead to four challans.

First Published: Sep 08, 2019 00:58 IST