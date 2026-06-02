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    ‘0003’ top Chandigarh fancy number auction, fetches ₹37 lakh

    The RLA auctioned registration numbers from the new CH01-DE series, ranging from 0001 to 9999, along with leftover fancy and special numbers from previous series between May 30 and June 1

    Published on: Jun 02, 2026 6:00 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
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    In a surprising twist to the usual trend, registration number “0003” of the CH01-DE series emerged as the highest bidder, fetching 37.63 lakh at the e-auction conducted by the Registering and Licensing Authority (RLA), Chandigarh.

    Other notable bids include ₹26.7 lakh for “0001” in the CH01-AP series and ₹25 lakh in the CH01-CY series. (HT File)
    Other notable bids include ₹26.7 lakh for “0001” in the CH01-AP series and ₹25 lakh in the CH01-CY series. (HT File)

    Traditionally considered the most sought-after number, “0001” settled for the second-highest bid of 23.55 lakh in the auction, which concluded on Monday.

    The RLA auctioned registration numbers from the new CH01-DE series, ranging from 0001 to 9999, along with leftover fancy and special numbers from previous series between May 30 and June 1. Around 681 registration numbers were auctioned, generating a revenue of 4.13 crore.

    Among other high-value numbers, “0009” fetched 12.30 lakh, followed by “0002” at 10.22 lakh. Numbers such as “0005” ( 9.86 lakh), “0007” ( 9.48 lakh), “0077” ( 8.54 lakh), “0008” ( 8.14 lakh), “0010” ( 7.92 lakh) and “0004” ( 6.69 lakh) also witnessed strong bidding.

    Despite “0003” taking the top spot this time, “0001” continues to dominate the record charts. The number fetched the highest-ever bid of 53.88 lakh in the CH01-DD series auction held in March this year, which also recorded the highest-ever total revenue of 4.48 crore.

    Earlier auctions have also seen “0001” command premium prices, including 36.43 lakh in the CH01-DA series, 31.35 lakh in the CH01-DC series, and 31 lakh in the CH01-CZ series. Other notable bids include 26.7 lakh for “0001” in the CH01-AP series and 25 lakh in the CH01-CY series.

    Officials said the strong response reflects the continued demand for fancy registration numbers, which are widely seen as status symbols among vehicle owners.

    Home/Cities/Chandigarh News/‘0003’ Top Chandigarh Fancy Number Auction, Fetches ₹37 Lakh
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