1 dead 3 hurt as two groups open fire over gambling on Diwali night

Amritsar

A 22-year-old man was killed with three others injured during a firing that took place between two groups over gambling on Diwali night in Katra Dulo area of Amritsar, police said on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Arun of Pandoor Warrainch village while the injured are Manpreet Singh alias Manu of Bal Kalan village, and Ramandeep Singh alias Deep of Kotla Tarkhana locality and Arjun of Dhan Khatrian locality of Amritsar city.

Police have arrested three persons involved in firing. They are: Nitin of Katra Dulo, Arshdeep Singh of Pandoori Warrainch and Hira Singh of Guru Ki Wadalo village.

The incident took place around 11.45 pm when a gambling game was on at Nitin’s house. According to police, the firing took place between the two groups led-by Samsher Singh Shera of Pandoori Warrainch and Ladi of Gujjarpura. According to the local residents, 20 to 25 rounds were fired during the shootout.

“We got information that two groups were engaged in a fight. When we reached the spot, we found the body of Arun. Our teams are investigating to ascertain the reason behind the firing. So far, we have come to know that it was a fight between Shera and Ladi groups,” said inspector Surmel Singh who visited the spot.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s Amritsar Central MLA Ajay Gupta said the firing took place over gambling. “Nitin has been arrested while his brother is absconding. We have asked the police to take strict action against all the accused,” he added.

Police have registered a case under section 302 (murder), 307 (attempted murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and various sections of the Arms Act at D Division police station against the accused.

