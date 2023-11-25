1 dead, another injured in Udhampur house collapse

At least one person was killed and another was injured after a kutcha (mud) house collapsed in ward number one of Pattangarh panchayat of Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district, police said.

ASP Haq said that further investigation to find out the cause of the collapse of the house is underway (iStock)

Udhampur additional superintendent of police (ASP) Anwar Ul Haq confirmed the incident and said, “One person has been confirmed dead and another is injured.”

He added that a police team rushed to the spot after receiving information about the incident and evacuated the injured person from the debris. The injured person has been shifted to the Community Health Centre in Chenani for treatment.

ASP Haq said that further investigation to find out the cause of the collapse of the house is underway. This is not the first instance of death in Jammu and Kashmir due to a house collapsing.

Earlier in the month of May this year, three members of a family died after a house they were living in collapsed due to heavy rain and hailstorms in Kishtwar district.

The district administration took immediate steps to provide relief to the family and provided financial support of ₹25,000 to the family, besides relief materials from the Red Cross.

In April, over 30 women were injured when a house collapsed in Poonch district.

“Over 30 women were injured after a house collapsed in the Khanetar village of Poonch district,” Dr Zulafkar Ahmed, Superintendent, District Hospital, Poonch said.