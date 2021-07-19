Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 1 dead, two missing after car hit by landslide falls into Ravi in HP
chandigarh news

1 dead, two missing after car hit by landslide falls into Ravi in HP

Overnight rain leads to landslides, blocking Chamba-Bharmour, Mandi-Manali and Pathankot-Mandi highways
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JUL 19, 2021 02:43 PM IST
Damage caused to houses due to the widespread rain in Kangra district on Monday. (HT Photo)

A woman died, while her husband and son were feared dead when their car fell into the Ravi river after being hit by a landslide triggered by heavy rain at Balogi on the Chamba-Bharmour highway in Chamba district on Monday.

Subhadra Devi, 55, died on the spot, while her husband, Kalyano, 57, and son Tej Nath were swept away in the gushing waters.

Also read: Heavy rains leave 3 dead, many houses damaged in Uttarakhand districts

Chamba superintendent of police S Arul Kumar said a search was on for the two. He said the highway was blocked after overnight rain caused the landslide.

The Mandi-Manali highway was blocked due to a landslide at Hanogi near Pandoh. Hundreds of people were stranded in the area as the alternative route between Mandi and Kullu via Kataula was also blocked. Mandi deputy commissioner Arindam Chaudhary said efforts are on to restore traffic on the highway.

The Pathankot-Mandi highway was also blocked near Kotla in Kangra due to a landslide.

In Dharamshala, flood waters entered houses, hotels and shops after a drain was blocked due to a landslide.

Property was damaged in the Dadasiba market of Dehra sub division as slush flowed through streets. Rivulets in Dharamshala were in spate due to heavy rain.

Palampur was the wettest place in the state, receiving 230mm of rainfall since Sunday night. Bilaspur got 104mm of rainfall, Paonta Sahib 71.6mm, Una 70.6mm, Dharamshala 64.4mm, Kangra 58.6mm and Mandi 50.1mm.

The meteorological department has issued an orange alert, predicting heavy to very heavy rain on Tuesday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Doggo wows netizens by painting picture. ‘Doggo Van Gogh’, say netizens

A Demi-God Behind the Mic

Mumbai rain: Cop helps injured dad and his daughter reach safety. Watch video

This woman has cooked thousands of free meals for the COVID affected
TRENDING TOPICS
TN 12th result 2021
Mumbai Rains
Parliament Monsoon Session 2021
Horoscope Today
Nick Jonas
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
Neha Dhupia
Maharashtra Covid-19 Cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP