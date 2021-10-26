1 death, 60 fresh Covid cases in Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir recorded 60 fresh Covid cases on Monday.

Of the total cases, 51 cases were reported in Kashmir valley, while the Jammu division saw nine infections. The number of patients who were cured in the UT was 90 with active positive cases reaching 835.

The government’s daily health bulletin also said that 66,578 vaccine doses were administered taking overall doses administered in the UT to 1.4 crore.

Srinagar district has the highest number of active cases at 408 followed by Baramulla and Budgam districts with 108 and 78 active cases, respectively.

Officials said with 31 cases, Srinagar had the highest number of new infections followed by 10 in Baramulla with no or single-digit cases in 18 districts.

The overall number of people who have recovered reached 3,26,433 prompting the recovery rate to reach 98.41%. Since the pandemic started, the overall cases in J&K have reached 3,31,698 and the death toll stands at 4,430.

The officials said that 27,553 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours in the UT.

The Jammu district has the highest number of 1,145 fatalities followed by Srinagar with 844 deaths.