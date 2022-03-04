Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
1 killed, 14 injured as HRTC bus falls into gorge in Mandi
A woman was killed and 14 others sustained injuries when HRTC bus they were travelling in rolled down a gorge at Jhir in Gehra panchayat of Sarkaghat subdivision in Mandi district
Locals during a rescue operation as a HRTC bus falls down into a gorge at Sarkaghat, in Mandi, on Thursday. (PTI)
Published on Mar 04, 2022 01:59 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala

A woman was killed and 14 others sustained injuries when a Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus they were travelling in rolled down a gorge at Jhir in Gehra panchayat of Sarkaghat subdivision in Mandi district.

The bus was on its way from Dharampur to Mandi via Rewalsar. A team of emergency workers from the Sarkaghat police station rushed to the spot immediately after receiving the information. However, locals had launched a rescue operation before the rescue workers reached there.

The injured have been rushed to the Sarkaghat hospital. The cause of the accident was yet to be ascertained.

