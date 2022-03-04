1 killed, 14 injured as HRTC bus falls into gorge in Mandi

A woman was killed and 14 others sustained injuries when a Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus they were travelling in rolled down a gorge at Jhir in Gehra panchayat of Sarkaghat subdivision in Mandi district.

The bus was on its way from Dharampur to Mandi via Rewalsar. A team of emergency workers from the Sarkaghat police station rushed to the spot immediately after receiving the information. However, locals had launched a rescue operation before the rescue workers reached there.

The injured have been rushed to the Sarkaghat hospital. The cause of the accident was yet to be ascertained.