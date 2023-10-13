1 killed, 3 injured in SUV-truck collision in Bhiwani

One person was killed and three others sustained injuries after a truck collided with their SUV in Bhiwani on Thursday, the police said.

(Representational image)

The deceased has been identified as Hemant, who was nephew of Yuwa Aayog chairman Mukesh Gaur. Those who suffered injuries are Rajat, his sister Honu and a minor girl.

A spokesman of Bhiwani police said that the incident took place when four persons were returning to Bhiwani from Hisar after visiting an educational institute.

“A speeding truck collided head on with their Scorpio in which one person was killed and three sustained injuries. The injured were admitted to a hospital in Bhiwani from where they were referred to the PGIMS in Rohtak. The truck has been seized but the driver managed to flee the spot. A case of rash driving and causing death due to negligence has been registered against the truck driver. A manhunt has been launched to arrest him,” the spokesman added.

