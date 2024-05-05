10 Dadri Khaps announce to campaign against BJP, JJP

: Expressing resentment against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and their erstwhile coalition partner Jannayak Janata Party (JJP), as many as 10 khaps of Charkhi Dadri district on Sunday announced to campaign against the candidates of the BJP and JJP across the state. The meeting was presided over by Phogat Khap head Balwant Nambardar in Charkhi Dadri. (HT File)

The meeting was presided over by Phogat Khap head Balwant Nambardar in Charkhi Dadri, where heads of ten khaps unanimously announced to campaign against the BJP-JJP candidates and support the candidates who can defeat them in the parliamentary polls.

“We will not vote for the BJP and JJP candidates as they stopped farmers’ from reaching towards Delhi, they failed to support women wrestlers’ who were fighting against Kaiserganj MP and former Wrestling Federation of India chief (WFI) Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and voice of sarpanches, government employees and labourers was buried under the carpet by the erstwhile coalition partners,” he added.

Two-time sitting MP Dharambir Singh of the BJP is pitted against Rao Dan Singh of the Congress and JJP’s Rao Bahadur Singh from Bhiwani-Mahendergarh seat. Two assembly segments of Charkhi Dadri district- Badhra and Dadri are among nine constituencies of the parliamentary seat.

Bijender Sheoran, who heads Sheoran -25 khap (cluster of 25 villages in Badhra assembly segment), said that they will form committees in villages and towns to inform people about the ‘atrocities’ done by the BJP and JJP government in Haryana.

“The Union government had forced the farmers to stay put at Delhi borders and now farmers are camping at Haryana-Punjab borders, but their voice is not heard. We will not protest the entry of BJP and JJP leaders in the villages, but we will cast the vote in the favour of a candidate from the opposition party who can defeat them. We have also decided not to stop their path and remain away from showing them black flags,” he added.

In Rohtak, a delegation of traders and Nambardar association met former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and announced to support the INDIA bloc in Haryana.

Haryana Nambardar association president Suresh said that they will support the Congress and Aam Aadmi party candidates in Haryana to express their anger against the BJP government.

“ The BJP has failed to accept our demands and they disrespected nambardars and sarpanches. We will teach them a lesson by voting against them,” he added.

Hooda assured the traders and nambardars that the Congress would give them full respect and a safe society, if voted to power in Haryana.

“The BJP’s defeat in Lok Sabha polls will lay the foundation stone for the Congress government in Haryana. We will provide a crime-free atmosphere to traders and other sections of society. The demands of nambardars will be fulfilled,” he added.