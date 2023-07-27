Top ten defaulting Ludhiana units named by EPFO

In its ongoing efforts to ensure compliance, the Employee Provident Fund Organisation has named ten establishments in the district that have failed to deposit the defaulting amount as levied under the Employee Provident Fund and Miscellaneous Provisions Act,1952.

A senior official of the department said these establishments have repeatedly neglected their obligation to remit employees’ contribution under section 7A, penalties under section 14B, interest under section 7Q levied against them and their action are in violation of the law under the EPFMP Act,1952.

Saurabh Swami, regional provident fund commissioner, Ludhiana said that these top ten defaulting establishments constitute more than 50% of pending arrear demand which affects more than 1000 members of EPF/EPS. He has also taken strong note of these defaulting establishments and has urged them to rectify their non-compliance immediately.

The ten companies declared defaulters include Rajit Paints with defaulting amount of ₹89.68 lakhs, Jindal Cotex Limited ( ₹84.23 lakhs), GS Auto Comp Private limited ( ₹61.48 lakhs), JSM Constructions ( ₹18.73 lakhs), Thapar Agro Mills ( ₹16.91 lakhs), Ahuja Cotspin ( ₹15.40 lakhs), Naalanda Woolens ( ₹11.27 lakhs), Walia Construction Blocks ( ₹11.27 lakhs), Vaibhav Yarn Mills ( ₹8.83 lakhs) and Jindal Cotex ( ₹23.45 lakhs).

Failure to adhere to the statutory requirement will result in penal action against the defaulter as per section 8B to 8G of the EPFMP Act, 1952. This will include attachment and sale of movable/immovable property of the establishments and employers or the person who, or the authority which had the ultimate control over the affairs of the establishment during the period of default, appointment of receiver’s attachment of the bank account, receiving amount from third party dues, arrest and detention in the civil prison, filing of case under appropriate sections.