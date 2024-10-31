10 Haryana districts to have new SPs

In a major reshuffle in the police department, the Haryana government on Wednesday evening transferred and posted near three dozen IPS and HPS officers, including the superintendents of police (SPs) of 10 different districts. According to the order, issued by the home department, Manisha Chaudhary has been posted as SP (anti-corruption bureau-ACB) of Haryana. Himanshu Garg, SP Rohtak, will now serve as AIG (administration) vice Chaudhary, while Ganga Ram Punia, SP (Yamunanagar), has been posted as SP (Karnal). Two officers have been made DGPs and four ADGPs.

Rajesh Kumar will be SP (Jind) while Sumit Kumar (Jind SP) has been posted as railways SP in Ambala.

Shashank Kumar Sawan will take charge as Hisar SP; Mohit Handa will be Gurugram DCP (crime); Narendra Bijarniya takes on the dual role of Rohtak SP with additional charge of STF-II SP, Haryana. Maqsood Ahmed has been posed as Faridabad DCP (crime), Nitish Agarwal will be Bhiwani SP, Arsh Verma will be Dadri SP, Deepak Saharan has been posted as Jhajjar DCP (headquarters).

Pooja Vashisth will be Mahendergarh SP, Siddhant Jain will be Dabwali SP, Hemendra Kumar Meena Hansi SP and Rajiv Deswal will be Yamunanagar SP. Jasleen Kaur has been posted as Faridabad DCP (traffic), Depti Garg will be commandant, 4 IRB, Manesar, Gurugram, and YVR Sashi Sekhar has been posted as ASP (Rohtak).

The changes included promotions of two officers to the rank of DGP and four officers to the rank of ADGP. The 1991 batch IPS officer Alok Kumar Roy has been transferred from DG (human rights and litigation) to DG (railways and commando). The state government has promoted Om Prakash Singh (1992-IPS) to the rank of DGP and now he will serve as managing director, HPHC, Haryana, with additional charge of director (FSL Madhuban) and HSNCB.

Ajay Singhal has been promoted to the rank of DGP and posted as DG (human rights and litigation). Vikas Arora, commissioner of police (Gurugram), has been promoted to the rank of ADGP. Saurabh Singh, after being promoted to the rank of ADGP, was posted as ADGP (south range), Rewari. Hardeep Singh Doon has also been promoted to ADGP rank and he will now serve as ADGP/Telecommunication, Panchkula, with additional charge of ERSS and traffic and highways.

Rajender Kumar has been promoted to ADGP and assigned to ADGP/South Range, Rewari, while Sibash Kabiraj, IGP (Ambala range), will hold additional charge of IGP/SCRB and cyber.

Rajshree Singh has been posted IGP (personnel) against a vacant post. Y Puran Kumar will be IGP of Haryana Police Academy, Madhuban. Rakesh Kumar Arya has been posted as Panchkula police commissioner in addition to his present duties.

Pankaj Nain will be DIG, security, CID (H), in addition to his present duties, according to the orders issued by Anurag Rastogi, additional chief secretary (ACS-Home). The state government also promoted 23 inspectors to the rank of DSPs.