10% hike in PU examination fee, related charges on the cards

After proposing a hike in the tuition fee, Panjab University (PU) is also considering a 10% increase in the examination fee and other related charges for undergraduate, postgraduate and professional examination courses for the 2022-23 session.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The hike, proposed with a cap of ₹1,000, will also apply to fee for entrance exam, reevaluation/rechecking, confidential results, reissue of degree, among others.

The proposal, recommended by a panel constituted by vice-chancellor (V-C) Raj Kumar, will be tabled in the senate meeting on Tuesday for approval.

The panel, while recommending the hike, had observed that no enhancement in the examination fee structure and other related charges was made since the 2019-20 session.

The committee also recommended that the examination fee for environment examination only be enhanced by ₹100 and there should be no hike in fee for verification of academic qualification of a person applying from outside India and eligibility-cum-equivalence certificate for examination passed from a foreign university.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Annual fee hike also on agenda

As per senate’s agenda papers, it will also take a call on the proposal of fee hike in partially self-financed courses and traditional courses for the 2022-23 session. The hike was proposed by a varsity panel in March. The university had last enhanced the fee in the 2019-2020 session.

The recommendations of the committee to reduce the number of seats in MA Sanskrit course from 68 to 40 will also be taken up by the senate.

Moreover, varsity’s order to designate a dharna site on the campus for all stakeholders of the university will also be discussed.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON