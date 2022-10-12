10 IAS, 28 PCS officers transferred in Punjab

The Punjab government on Tuesday transferred 10 IAS and 28 PCS officers with immediate effect. Nilkanth S Avhad has been posted as secretary of the public works department (buildings and roads) with additional charge as secretary, technical education and industrial training. Gurkirat Kirpal Singh is the new secretary of tourism and cultural affairs. Both officers were awaiting postings after transfer from their departments two weeks ago. Ritu Aggarwal has been posted as secretary, home affairs and justice, whereas Arvind Pal Singh Sandhu, managing director, Sugarfed, has been posted as special secretary, home affairs and justice, in addition. Amit Talwar, deputy commissioner, SAS Nagar, has also been posted as special secretary, planning. Paramjit Singh is the new additional secretary, NRI affairs, whereas Ajay Arora, additional deputy commissioner (general), Kapurthala, has been posted as additional secretary, social justice, empowerment and minorities. Sona Thind has been posted as additional secretary, labour.

