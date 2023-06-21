10 students rushed to Ludhiana Civil hospital after severe food poisoning during train journey

At least 10 students from Madhya Pradesh who were travelling by train were rushed to the Civil Hospital after they complained of severe food poisoning-like symptoms at the Ludhiana railway station.

Ten students were rushed to the Ludhiana Civil hospital after they showed severe food poisoning symptoms during train journey. (HT File)

Sharing details, Government Railway Police officials said the students who were travelling in a group of around 125 had brought packed food from a hotel. Some of them began showing signs of food poisoning during their train journey.

“The group of 134 students including 122 girls had arrived in Amritsar for the trip on June 17 on a scheme by the Madhya Pradesh government, they were travelling on Dadar Express when they started vomiting near Phillaur,” GRP superintendent of police (SP) Balram Rana said.

A majority of students who were National Cadet Corps and National Service Scheme cadets were girls.

Initially, around 25 students showed symptoms of food poisoning and received treatment at the station. Those with more severe problems were later admitted to the hospital.

“The 10 girls admitted to the hospital are all stable now,” the SP added.