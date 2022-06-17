10 new Covid cases detected in Ludhiana

As many as 10 Covid-19 cases were reported in Ludhiana on Thursday. The district now has 91 active cases. Of these, 85 patients are in home isolation, five patients are undergoing treatment at a private hospital, while one patient is under treatment at a government health facility. Ludhiana has so far recorded 1,10,063 Covid infections, out of which 1,07,690 patients have recovered and 2,282 have succumbed to the virus.

Man’s body found at rly station

Ludhiana The body of an unidentified man, believed to be in his mid-60s, was found on the overbridge constructed over platform number 4 at Ludhiana station. According to the Government Railway Police, Ludhiana, the deceased appears to be around 65 years old. “There is a tattoo on his arm which reads “Santosh” and another tattoo with the sign of Lord Shiva. We didn’t find any identity card on him,” said ASI Sukhwinder Singh. The body has been kept in the mortuary of the local civil hospital. HTC

3 held for smuggling cows

Ludhiana Three persons were arrested on charges of cow smuggling and at least 10 cows and bulls were recovered from their truck. An FIR has been registered against the accused identified as Arshad alias Arshot of Saharanpur of Uttar Pradesh, Altaj alias Altej of Saharnpur of Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, and Anwar Hussain alias Billu of Udhampur of Jammu. ASI Sujit Singh said they received information about cows being smuggled to Saharanpur and Jammu and conducted a raid. A case under Section 11 of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals and Section 8 of Punjab prohibition of cow slaughter act has been registered.HTC

Inmate injured in clash between two groups in jail

Ludhiana A B-category gangster suffered injuries in a suspected clash between two groups in Ludhiana central jail on late Wednesday night. The injured, identified as Manoj Kumar alias Mauji, was rushed to civil hospital for treatment. Ludhiana jail superintendent Shivraj Singh said the gangster had initially stated that he had suffered injuries after a fall and later claimed that he got injured after being thrashed by a CRPF personnel deployed in the jail. The matter is being probed, he added. HTC