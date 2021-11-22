Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 10 new dengue cases, 1 Covid infection in Ludhiana
chandigarh news

10 new dengue cases, 1 Covid infection in Ludhiana

A total of 1,698 confirmed dengue cases have been reported in the district, out of which 1,262 are from Ludhiana. There are 15 active Covid cases in the district.
Dengue cases have been going down in Ludhiana, while Covid cases too are on the decline. (AP)
Updated on Nov 22, 2021 01:39 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

As many as 10 fresh cases of dengue and one case of Covid-19 were reported in Ludhiana on Sunday.

A total of 1,698 confirmed dengue cases have been reported in the district, out of which 1,262 are from Ludhiana. Besides, the district has 4,314 suspected cases. There are 15 active Covid cases in the district.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Lunar Eclipse 2021
Guru Nanak Jayanti 2021
Delhi Air Quality
India vs New Zealand 1st T20
Today's Panchang
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP