10 new dengue cases, 1 Covid infection in Ludhiana

As many as 10 fresh cases of dengue and one case of Covid-19 were reported in Ludhiana on Sunday.

A total of 1,698 confirmed dengue cases have been reported in the district, out of which 1,262 are from Ludhiana. Besides, the district has 4,314 suspected cases. There are 15 active Covid cases in the district.

