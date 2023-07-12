10 officials, 30 labourers, 3 days: How Ghaggar’s flow was diverted

As many as 10 officials, along with 30 labourers, of irrigation water service division worked endlessly for three days to divert the flow of Ghaggar. The efforts were made to prevent water from entering three villages in Kalka, and Amravati, to reduce the damage caused by the swollen river.

Work underway to divert Ghaggar’s flow. (HT Photo)

The teams diverted the flow at Surajpur, Rajjipur and Amravati.

“Despite the difficulties cause by the rain, the team worked round the clock to ensure that damage is minimised,” said Anurag Goel, execute engineer.

Washes away Herbal park in sectors 25 and 26

Haryana assembly speaker and Panchkula MLA Gian Chand Gupta on Tuesday inspected the herbal park adjacent to Ghaggar to assess the damage caused to the facility.

Officials informed Gupta that over 60% of the park has been washed away due to the high water-flow in the river.

Gupta said that the herbal park was considered a source of pride for Panchkula. “Recent natural calamity in the district has resulted in the destruction of several bridges and significant damage to the basic infrastructure. Although the damage assessment report is yet to be received, it is estimated that there could be losses amounting to crores,” he said.

He added that he will request the chief minister to provide aid for repair and restoration work in the district.”

He directed the district administration to remain vigilant and strictly enforce Section 144, ensuring that no individual ventures near the river.

Submit damage report by Wednesday: ACS Misra

Additional chief secretary medical education and research, Sumita Misra, on Tuesday directed National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Public Works Department and Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran to survey the affected roads and bridges in the district and submit a report by Wednesday evening.

Sumita Misra, who is in-charge of the district, was presiding over a meeting to review the arrangements made by the administration.

Reviewing the connectivity between Pinjore and Nalagarh, the ACS directed NHAI officials to strengthen alternate routes and ensure safety of passengers.

She reviewed the connectivity issues of Amravati Enclave, DLF Valley and Trident Hills, and directed the representatives of these developers to repair the damaged bridge at the earliest .

District admn on alert: deputy commissioner

Deputy commissioner Priyanka Soni said that the district administration is constantly in touch with Himachal Pradesh administration. In terms of water flow, Shimla and Sirmaur areas are the catchment areas of Ghaggar river.

“We have evacuated and shifted around 800 people to safer places. If the water level does not rise from the hilly side, the administration will shift the affected families to their places with full security in the next three-four days,” said Soni.

She added that a medical camp was organised for the rescued families who are putting up at apple market at HMT. The authorities have also kept families at White Castle marriage palace in Pinjore.

