10 police officers transferred in Punjab, Gurdaspur gets new SSP

The Punjab government on Wednesday transferred two IPS and eight PPS officers.

Nanak Singh, IPS, will be the new Gurdaspur senior superintendent of police (SSP) in place of Rajinder Singh, who has now been posted as the assistant inspector general (AIG), counter intelligence.

Another IPS officer and deputy inspector general, vigilance bureau, Surjit Singh has been shifted as the DIG, special task force, Ferozepur and Ludhiana ranges.

Of the PPS officers transferred, Kashmir Singh Gill has been posted as AIG, STF, Ropar range. Lakhbir Singh will be commandant, 5th IRB, Amritsar, in place of Kuljit Singh, who has been transferred AIG, STF, Amritsar. Rajpal Singh is the new AIG, STF, Jalandhar, with additional charge of commandant, Recruits Training Centre, Punjab Armed Police, Jalandhar. Ranjit Singh is the new AIG, STF, Bathinda range, while Nirmaljit Singh joins as AIG, STF, Ferozepur range. Davinder Singh has been posted as the superintendent of police, STF, Bathinda and Ferozepur ranges.