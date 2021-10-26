Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
10 Punjab and Haryana HC judges take oath
chandigarh news

10 Punjab and Haryana HC judges take oath

While oath of office was administered to 10 additional judges as permanent judges at the Punjab and Haryana HC, confusion prevailed over extension/ appointment of justice Girish Agnihotri. His tenure too came to an end on Monday
The appointment notification of Punjab and Haryana HC judges, who were administered oath, came on Sunday. (HT photo)
Published on Oct 26, 2021 02:23 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The oath of office was administered to 10 additional judges as permanent judges on Monday at the Punjab and Haryana high court. However, confusion prevailed over extension/ appointment of justice Girish Agnihotri. His tenure too came to an end on Monday, but there was no confirmation over extension/ appointment as a permanent judge, it is learnt. He took oath as an additional judge on October 26, 2019. His name was also not in the list of judges recommended as permanent ones, sent by the Supreme Court collegium to the Central government on October 7. In the “cause list” too, put out for consideration on Tuesday, his name was not there.

Meanwhile, oath of office was administered to justices Suvir Sehgal, Alka Sarin, JS Puri, Ashok Kumar Verma, Sant Parkash, Meenakshi I Mehta, Karamjit Singh, Vivek Puri, Archana Puri and Rajesh Bhardwaj, as per the seniority list. Their appointment notification came on Sunday. Justice Girish Agnihotri, in order of seniority, comes after Justice Suvir Sehgal.

Meanwhile, the oath of office was also administered to justice Sureshwar Thakur, who has been transferred from the Himachal Pradesh high court.

