10 Vaishno Devi pilgrims killed, 66 hurt as bus falls into gorge in Jammu

At least 10 Vaishno Devi pilgrims, hailing from Bihar, were killed and 66 others injured after an overloaded bus, going from Amritsar to Katra, veered off a bridge and fell into a 60-ft gorge at Jhajjar Kotli, 35 kilometres from Jammu city, on Tuesday morning around 5.30 am. Rescue operations underway at the mishap site at Jhajjar Kotli in Jammu on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

Jammu district police chief, senior superintendent of police (SSP) Chandan Kohli said, “The victims were natives of Sonachak village of Lakhisarai district in Bihar. Though not extended family members, the group of 75 pilgrims, including women and children, was on its way from Amritsar to Katra for a mundan ceremony.”

“At Jhajjar Kotli, the bus suddenly veered off the bridge and fell into a 60-ft gorge around 5.30 am,” he added.

The SSP further said, “How the bus took the route of Jhajjar Kotli if it had to go to Katra remains a subject of investigation. Whether speeding or a mechanical fault caused the accident also needs to be investigated.”

Jhajjar Kotli SHO, inspector Ajat Manhas said the accident occurred around 5.30 am.

“All the pilgrims on board the 54-seater bus (UP81CT-3537) were fast asleep. The driver has also died in the accident. We have registered a case under Sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code at Jhajjar Kotli police station,” added Manhas.

One of the pilgrims travelling in the ill-fated bus said that he was sitting on his seat when he suddenly felt a strong jolt before the bus fell off the bridge into the gorge.

“We were coming from Amritsar to Katra for the darshan of Vaishno Devi. I had to perform the mundan ceremony of my son,” he said.

Another pilgrim, a youth in his teens, said, “I was sleeping when the bus suddenly went down. There was chaos all around and no one had any idea as to what happened. The bus was moving at normal speed before it started moving in a zig-zag manner and we felt a strong jolt (of the cemented barricade on the bridge).”

A local youth, Vivek, who was on his way to Narayana hospital, said that he saw the bus going down around 5.30 am.

“I was going to the hospital when I saw this bus being driven at a high speed on a curve. It appears that either the driver lost control or the brakes failed. I, along with a few other locals, immediately went down the gorge and initiated rescue operations before the police and CRPF officials reached the spot,” added Vivek.

Government Medical College and Hospital principal Dr Shashi Sudhan Sharma said, “Two succumbed to their injuries at the hospital, taking the toll to 10. Another 66 are being treated at the hospital.”

The deceased were identified as Kailash Sharma, 65, son of Sita Ram of Lakhisarai, Bihar, Lalita Devi, 30, wife of Manoj Kumar of Amritsar, Krish Sharma, 12, son of Manoj of Amritsar, Arvind Sharma, son of Mohinder Sharma of Amritsar, Bimla Devi, wife of Munna Sharma, Phooli Devi, wife of Mohinder Sharma of Uttar Pradesh, Kunti Devi, 50, wife of Girdhari Sharma, Rajinder, 45, of Lakhisarai, Bihar, Ganesh Sharma, son of Jagdish Sharma of Amritsar, Julli Devi, wife of Arvind Sharma of Bihar.

On May 21, a pilgrim died, and 23 others were wounded in a road accident in the Moori area of Katra. Police said that one person was died while 23 other pilgrims sustained multiple injuries when the bus (RJ14-PD-4101), they were traveling in, turned turtle in the Moori area.

