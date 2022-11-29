100 people booked for violence in Kaithal village

: As many as 100 people, including 69 by their name, have been booked for their alleged involvement in a clash and attacking a police party in Sajuma village of Kaithal district.

The police said that the clash erupted between two groups after the results of Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti were declared on Sunday.

As per the police complaint, the clash took place when the members of the winning candidate were taking out a procession, and the members of the rival group allegedly pelted them with stones. This led to a clash between members of the two groups in which two police personnel also sustained injuries. A police vehicle was also damaged. Kaithal SP Maqsood Ahmed also reached the village, and heavy police deployment was made to bring the situation under control. The Kaithal SP said that 21 people have been arrested so far.

On the complaint of inspector Baldev Singh, an FIR was registered against 100 people, with 69 nominated by their name.

The police said that people have been booked under sections 148, 149, 186, 332, 353 and 307 of the Indian Penal Code and section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

This is the second incident in the district, as earlier around 100 people were booked in connection with a clash that took place in Julanikhera village after an argument broke out between supporters of two candidates of Sarpanch.

The accused allegedly attacked the police party and damaged a police vehicle. Later, the police arrested 16 people in the case.