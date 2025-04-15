100% smells of revenge: Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on FIR against LoP Partap Singh Bajwa

Punjab Congress president and Ludhiana MP Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Tuesday attacked the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government after an FIR was registered against leader of opposition in the assembly Partap Singh Bajwa for his claims of ‘50 bombs’ in the state. Punjab Congress president and Ludhiana MP Amarinder Singh Raja Warring said the Punjab government wants to trap Partap Singh Bajwa. A case was registered against him just half an hour after he gave a TV interview, which, Warring said, is part of the government’s conspiracy and strategy. (HT File)

The case was registered against Bajwa in Mohali on Sunday night by the Punjab Police’s cyber cell after he failed to establish the source of his claim to a TV channel that 50 grenades had entered Punjab, of which 18 had already exploded and 32 are yet to go off. Following Bajwa’s claim, chief minister Bhagwant Mann had ordered an investigation. Intelligence officers AIG Ravjot Kaur and SP Harbir Singh Atwal visited Bajwa’s house in Chandigarh for an inquiry, but said later that the Congress leader failed to cooperate, which led to the filing of the FIR and subsequent summons. Bajwa failed to appear before the cybercrime police station in Phase 7, Mohali, on Monday afternoon.

“The way the case was registered 100% smells of revenge. The way he (Mann) showed enthusiasm, and immediately the officers reached (Bajwa’s house), and then the FIR was registered in the evening. You can see that this is a case registered out of pure revenge,” Warring said.

“The Punjab government wants to trap Bajwa. A case was registered against him just half an hour after he gave an interview, which is a part of the government’s conspiracy and strategy,” he said.

Warring said the information for which a case was registered against Bajwa had already been published in many Punjabi newspapers. He asked why no action was taken earlier on this sensitive information.

Warring also questioned the role of Punjab intelligence while referring to the grenade attack on the house of BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia in Jalandhar on April 8. “Intelligence had information before the attack, yet no action was taken. Now, the chief minister says that we did not have any information. Such statements reflect the failure of the government. I advise the Punjab DGP and all officers not to become puppets of the government. They should work according to morality because the countdown can start anytime,” he said.

Reacting to the statement of Union minister of state for railways and BJP leader Ravneet Singh Bittu in favour of Bajwa, Warring said, “I thank Bittu Sahab from the bottom of my heart that he stood with us at some point.” Bittu was formerly with the Congress.

However, Bajwa argued that his statement about several bombs in Punjab was revealed to him by a source who worried for his and his family’s safety. “I stated to a TV channel that my sources have warned me that several bombs have come to Punjab. 18 bombs have exploded, and 30-32 bombs are to be used. My source told me that I am in an important position, so I should stay aware since my family has already been a victim of terrorism,” he said.