₹1,000 cr to be spent on strengthening Hamirpur Medical College: Sukhu

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday inspected the ongoing construction works of the Hamirpur Medical College and also reviewed the proposed site for a state-of-the-art Cancer Care centre.

He announced that a modern cancer hospital, along with nursing and dental colleges will be developed at the Hamirpur Medical College complex. The project is estimated to cost approximately ₹1,000 crore. He stated that the establishment of the medical college would ensure that quality healthcare services were made available to people closer to their homes.

The CM said that the state government was strengthening the healthcare system across all medical colleges and major hospitals in Himachal Pradesh. Drawing inspiration from AIIMS Delhi, he said outdated machinery and equipment in health institutions across the state was being replaced with world-class technology and advanced medical facilities to provide better treatment services to the people in a phased manner.

He further noted that after the north-eastern states, Himachal Pradesh reports one of the highest numbers of cancer cases in the country. The establishment of a dedicated cancer hospital in Hamirpur will ensure accessible and quality cancer care for patients within the state. He informed that 11 new specialist departments have recently been approved by the state government for the Hamirpur Cancer Hospital.

Meanwhile, while interacting with the doctors of Dr Radhakrishnan Government Medical College, Hamirpur, the CM stated that the purpose of the dialogue was to listen to the concerns and suggestions of the medical fraternity to further strengthen healthcare services in the state. He noted that similar interactive sessions had earlier been held with doctors at IGMC Shimla and Tanda Medical College to incorporate their valuable inputs into policy decisions and enhance patient care.

He said medical colleges in the state have largely become referral institutions and emphasized the need for systemic improvements to ensure that quality healthcare services are available within Himachal itself.