Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 1,008 BCom seats vacant in Chandigarh colleges after second counselling
chandigarh news

1,008 BCom seats vacant in Chandigarh colleges after second counselling

Even after second round of counselling, 1,008 seats in BCom are still vacant at Chandigarh colleges, as per the list published by the Chandigarh department of higher education on Tuesday
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 15, 2021 12:35 AM IST
The second counselling for admission to centralised courses of colleges in Chandigarh was held from September 8 to 10. Third round to be held on September 18 at the college level. (HT file)

Even after the second round of counselling, as many as 1,008 seats in BCom are still vacant in city colleges, as per the list published by the Chandigarh department of higher education on Tuesday.

The second counselling for admission to centralised courses of city colleges was held from September 8 to 10. The third round will be held on September 18 at the college level, for which the Google forms are available on the DHE website, through which applicants to give their consent against the vacant seats.

While 465 seats are vacant in bachelor of computer applications (BCA), 315 are vacant in bachelor of business administration (BBA). In BSc (non-medical) 1,121 seats are vacant while 699 seats are vacant in BSc (medical).

In BSc (medical and non-medical) biochemistry (elective), 47 seats are vacant; 58 seats are vacant in BSc (non-medical) computer applications. In BSc (non-medical) computer science, (elective) 304 seats are still vacant. Also, 121 seats are vacant in BSc information technology (elective). Applicants can give their consent for the third counselling from September 14 till 1pm on September 16.

Merit list out on September 17

The merit list (course wise, pool wise and category wise) will be published on the DHE portal and college website on September 17, after which the admission will be made by the respective colleges on September 18, with the late fee as per Panjab University (PU) schedule. The higher education department has also said that no fresh application will be entertained till further notice.

