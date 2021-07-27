102 Covid cases, 1 death reported in J&K

Jammu and Kashmir on Monday recorded one Covid-related death and logged 102 fresh infections.

There were 82 cases in Kashmir while the Jammu division saw 20 infections and a single death.

The number of patients who were cured in the UT was 189 with active positive cases dropping to 1,200.

Srinagar district has the highest number of active cases at 364 followed by Jammu district with 138 infections.

The overall number of people who have recovered reached 3,15,184 prompting the recovery rate to climb to 98.26%. Since the pandemic started, the overall cases in J&K have reached 3,20,759 and the death toll stands at 4,375.

Officials said that 53,806 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours in the UT.

Himachal logs 139 fresh Covid infections

Himachal recorded 139 fresh Covid cases on Monday, taking the state’s tally to 2,05,200 while the death toll mounted to 3,500 after two patients died of the infection.

Of the new cases, 34 were reported in Mandi, 33 in Chamba, 19 in Shimla, 18 in Kangra, 14 in Bilaspur, seven in Kullu, five in Hamirpur, three in Sirmaur, two each in Kinnaur and Una and one each in Lahaul-Spiti and Solan.

Recoveries reached 2,00,824 after 120 people recuperated while there are 858 active cases in the state.

Kangra is the worst-hit district with a total of 46,271 cases followed by Mandi (27,752), Shimla (25,606), Solan (22,380), Sirmaur (15,362), Hamirpur (14,516), Una (13,414), Bilaspur (12,875), Chamba (11,921), Kullu (9,057), Kinnaur (3,299) and Lahaul-Spiti (2,747).