103 nodal centres set up to redress power complaints in Punjab: Minister
The power complaints can be registered by calling or texting ‘no supply’ on the toll free number 1912 or on the mobile application.
Punjab power minister Harbhajan Singh ETO on Monday said 103 nodal complaint centres have been set up across the state to redress power complaints.
The complaints can be registered by calling or texting ‘no supply’ on the toll free number 1912 or on the mobile application. “To make the complaint system simpler, a new facility to lodge complaints on missed calls has also been made available to consumers. Consumers can lodge complaints by calling the toll free number 1800-180-1512. If the consumer’s mobile number is not registered with PSPCL, they will be sent a link to lodge their complaint online. Once a complaint is registered from the mobile, the consumer is automatically registered with the 1912 customer management system,” the minister said.
Saying that Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) supplies electricity to around 99 lakh consumers across the state, the minister said the power corporation has around 9,000 dedicated employees and officers to redress complaints. “They work in 24-hour shifts to redress complaints of power consumers distributed across 500 subdivisions,” said the minister.
A control room has been set up at the Patiala head office and five other zonal-level control rooms have been established to monitor the complaint centres.
“Around 95 lakh complaints related to electricity supply, billing and metering have been resolved this year through this grievance redressal system,” he said.
“Feedback is also taken from the consumers regarding the complaint redressal to improve the system. If the consumers are not satisfied with the redressal of their complaints, they can send an SMS with their comments to 1912 for automatic escalation,” he added.
-
40-year-old man killed over a plate of momos in Delhi
A 40-year-old man was murdered an 18-year-old boy who lives in the same neighbourhood of Mohan Garden in west Delhi on Saturday night after a brief scuffle which began after a plate of momos that the latter was eating fell down when the former brushed past him near a local kiosk, police said on Sunday. His ailing parents live in their native village. Jitender used to work as a local building contractor.
-
Plan to revive Delhi’s Najafgarh Jheel, protect biodiversity around it
The Delhi State Wetland Authority has prepared a detailed action plan to protect and rejuvenate Najafgarh Jheel, with departments under the Delhi governments having already issued instructions to begin work on the ground to transform the lake over the next one to two years, officials aware of the matter said. The revamp bid is part of the Environment Management Plan which had been prepared by the Delhi government following directions of the National Green Tribunal.
-
Delhi govt to rope in students as advisors in 20 schools
Students showing strong interest in school activities will be inducted into a Students Advisory Board in Delhi's government schools to improve their leadership and project management skills, the directorate of education has decided. “SAB will contribute towards developing a sense of ownership in the students by designing, managing and executing various school activities,” it said. Members of SAB will be assisted by two teacher coordinators nominated by the head of the school.
-
Six persons die in separate road accidents in J&K’s Bhaderwah; two injured
Six persons including a couple and a mother-son duo were killed while two others were injured in two separate road accidents in Bhaderwah town of Doda district on Monday, said officials. Doda SSP, Abdul Qayoom said a car skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge near Galgander Pul Doda causing death of four passengers while another person was injured. The injured person was identified as Naseeb Singh.
-
Day after swing crash at carnival in Mohali, FIR filed against organisers
A day after 10 persons, including five children, were critically injured after a joyride (drop tower) came crashing down during a carnival at the Dussehra Ground in Phase-8, an FIR was registered against the organisers on Monday. The fete, London Bridge, was supposed to end on August 31, but was extended till September 11. The injured were admitted to the civil hospital in Phase-6 and Fortis Hospital, Mohali.
