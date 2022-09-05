103 nodal centres set up to redress power complaints in Punjab: Minister

Punjab power minister Harbhajan Singh ETO on Monday said 103 nodal complaint centres have been set up across the state to redress power complaints.

The complaints can be registered by calling or texting ‘no supply’ on the toll free number 1912 or on the mobile application. “To make the complaint system simpler, a new facility to lodge complaints on missed calls has also been made available to consumers. Consumers can lodge complaints by calling the toll free number 1800-180-1512. If the consumer’s mobile number is not registered with PSPCL, they will be sent a link to lodge their complaint online. Once a complaint is registered from the mobile, the consumer is automatically registered with the 1912 customer management system,” the minister said.

Saying that Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) supplies electricity to around 99 lakh consumers across the state, the minister said the power corporation has around 9,000 dedicated employees and officers to redress complaints. “They work in 24-hour shifts to redress complaints of power consumers distributed across 500 subdivisions,” said the minister.

A control room has been set up at the Patiala head office and five other zonal-level control rooms have been established to monitor the complaint centres.

“Around 95 lakh complaints related to electricity supply, billing and metering have been resolved this year through this grievance redressal system,” he said.

“Feedback is also taken from the consumers regarding the complaint redressal to improve the system. If the consumers are not satisfied with the redressal of their complaints, they can send an SMS with their comments to 1912 for automatic escalation,” he added.