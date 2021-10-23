Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
108 more virus cases in Jammu and Kashmir

Of the total virus cases, 87 were reported in Kashmir valley, while Jammu division saw 21 infections. The active positive cases reached 870, which is 64 more than Thursday.
Since the pandemic started, the overall virus cases in Jammu and Kashmir have reached 3,31,494 and the death toll stands at 4,429. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
Published on Oct 23, 2021 02:48 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Srinagar

Jammu and Kashmir recorded 108 fresh coronavirus cases on Friday.

Of the total cases, 87 were reported in Kashmir valley, while Jammu division saw 21 infections. The active positive cases reached 870, which is 64 more than Thursday.

At 446, Srinagar has the highest number of active cases, followed by Baramulla and Budgam districts with 97 and 80 active cases, respectively. With 47 cases, Srinagar had the highest number of new infections, followed by no or single-digit cases in 17 districts. The overall number of people who have recovered reached 3,26,195, prompting the recovery rate to reach 98.41%. Since the pandemic started, the overall cases in J&K have reached 3,31,494 and the death toll stands at 4,429.

With 1,145 deaths, Jammu has seen the highest number of fatalities, followed by Srinagar with 844 deaths.

