10-day long Jhiri fair begins, 10 lakh devotees expected

The 10-day-long annual Jhiri fair, close to Indo-Pak international border in Kanachak in Jammu district, commenced on Monday after a two-year gap due to the Covid pandemic.

Nearly 10 lakh devotees are expected to visit the pilgrimage held in memory of Baba Jitto, a farmer who fought against the feudal system around 500 years ago.

The fair is being jointly organised by the directorate of tourism in collaboration with district administration from November 7 to 16.

Jammu divisional commissioner Ramesh Kumar Jangid said, “The fair is held every year, but it could not be held in the past two years due to the Covid pandemic. Around one lakh pilgrims visit Baba Jitto temple every day. The administration has made all the arrangements.”

The Jhiri Mela is held every year during ‘Karthik Purnima’ to pay obeisance at Baba Jittoo temple in village Jhiri to seek blessings.

He said since farmers mostly visit the Mela, the government has put up special awareness stalls to inform them about the new schemes and technologies introduced for their benefit.

Kumar said the key feature of the Mela is to promote the sports and cultural richness of the region to make this event accessible among the citizens.

Devotees from across the Jammu region and neighbouring states, including Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and Delhi, visit the shrine.

Baba Jitto gave up his life in protest against the oppressive demands of the ‘zamindar’ (landlords) about 500 years ago. His daughter, as per the legend, also took her life by jumping on her father’s funeral pyre.