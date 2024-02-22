10-year jail for Chandigarh man caught with restricted injections

A Sector-52 resident who was caught with restricted injections in 2018 has been awarded a 10-year sentence by a local court. In court, Chandigarh resident Bhupinder Singh pleaded innocence, claiming he had been falsely implicated. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The court of additional district and sessions judge Hargunjit Kaur convicted Bhupinder Singh under Section 22 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and imposed a fine of ₹1 lakh on him.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

As per case files, a police party was patrolling in Sector 52 on August 2018, when they noticed a helmetless two-wheeler rider taking a U-turn on spotting the police. But police managed to apprehend him and recovered 25 vials of Pheniramine Maleate of 10 ml each and 25 vials of buprenorphine 2 ml each from his possession.

As the accused could not produce any licence or permit, he was booked under Section 22 of the NDPS Act and arrested.

In court, Singh pleaded innocence, claiming he had been falsely implicated.

But the public prosecutor, Sunil Dutt, sought strict punishment to serve as a deterrent for others, stating that the offence was serious in nature and the contraband recovered fell under the category of commercial quantity. After hearing both sides, the court handed a 10-year sentence to Singh.