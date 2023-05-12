CBSE Class 10: Eleven Haryana govt schools record 100% result

Of 128 government model Sanskriti senior secondary schools in Haryana, 11 schools recorded 100% pass percentage in Class 10 and two recorded 100% result in Class 12 Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) results, which were announced by the CBSE on Friday, said officials of the Haryana department of secondary education. Two government model Sanskriti senior secondary schools in Panchkula’s Morni and Prithla have achieved 100% pass percentage in both Class 10 and 12 board results. Students of Rohtak government school. (HT photo)

This was for the first time that these government-run schools were affiliated to the CBSE. Earlier, the students of these schools were enrolled with the Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH).

An official concerned of the Haryana department of secondary education said at least 11 schools have recorded 100% pass percentage either in Class 10 or 12 and they are still compiling the figures.

The schools which have achieved 100% pass percentage in Class 10 include government schools in Singhi and Mokhra in Rohtak, Baund Kalan in Charkhi Dadri, Morni and Bataur in Panchkula, Nalwa in Hisar, Prithla in Palwal, Bhurawas and Bupp in Sirsa, Indachhoi and one other.

“Two schools have achieved 100% pass percentage in Class 12. We are compiling the entire data. We are yet to count the number of students who have scored above 90% marks or how many of them have failed in the exam. As of now, we are happy with the CBSE results of the students and the best is yet to come,” said the official, while sharing the data with HT.

Jaipal Dahiya, principal, Government Model Sanskriti Senior Secondary School in Rohtak’s Sanghi, said the school achieved 100% pass percentage in Class 10 and 98% pass percentage in Class 12 results.

“Of 117, three Class 12 students and one Class 10 student scored above 90% marks in our school. This was a new experiment with our staff and students as we have been affiliated to CBSE for the first time. For the last eight years, we have been recording 100% pass percentage in Class 10 and 12 board exams under the BSEH. Discipline, sincerity and consistency are the three parameters on which we are relying,” the principal added.

Jatinder Sharma, principal of Bataur government school in Panchkula’s Barwala, said the school recorded 100% pass percentage in Class 10 and over 94% pass percentage in Class 12 results.

“The pattern of BSEH and CBSE exams is different. In BSEH exams, direct questions were asked, while the CBSE papers include questions on case studies and in depth studies. For the first time, the Haryana government school students appeared in the CBSE exams and these results are a morale booster for us. Our students lacked as they come from rural background and have less hold on English as compared to urban kids,” Sharma added.