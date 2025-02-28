11 labourers trapped in Ujh river flood rescued by SDRF, police in J&K’s Kathua

A joint team of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and Jammu and Kashmir Police rescued 11 labourers trapped in a flood at a construction site on the Ujh river in Kathua on Friday, officials said. A National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team inspecting the banks of the Tawi river as the water level rose in Jammu on Friday. (ANI Photo)

SDRF inspector Mohammad Iqbal said, “Early on Friday morning, 11 labourers of Megha Construction Company were trapped after a flashflood at a construction site on the Ujh river. A police team from Rajbagh, along with SDRF, reached the spot and rescued all of them.”

In another incident, police along with SDRF rescued a dumper driver from the Niki Tawi river. “The driver had climbed atop the cabin of the truck as the water level rose. Eventually, we rescued him,” a police officer said.

Police recovered the body of Abdul Aziz of Phagla in Surankote from the Suran river in Poonch. He was swept away with two other members of his family, including a two-day-old infant, Poonch SSP Shafqat Bhat said. “The mother and the infant are missing and efforts are on to trace them,” he said.

On Thursday, a driver, Wahid Iqbal of Upper Surankote, was killed and two CRPF men were injured when their Mahindra Scorpio vehicle was hit by a boulder in the Madana Ziarat area of Surankote in Poonch district.

Jammu-Srinagar NH remains closed

The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway 44 remained closed due to incessant rain, shooting stones, landslides and mudslides between Nashri and Navyug Tunnel in Ramban district. “Men and machinery are on the job to restore the affected stretches,” said a traffic police officer. “A part of the road is sinking at Mehad in Ramban. Commuters are advised to avoid travel on the Jammu-Srinagar highway till the weather improves,” he added.

The Batote-Doda road (NH 244) is also closed due to a landslide at Ragi nullah (rivulet).

The Srinagar-Sonmarg road, Bhaderwah-Chamba road, Mughal road and the Sinthan road are also closed for traffic after heavy rain and snow.

The Domail-Katra highway was closed after major cracks on the road. Traffic has been diverted via the Sool-Panthal road.

Vaishno Devi chopper service grounded

The inclement weather affected the helicopter service to Sanjichhat from Katra on Friday.

“Chopper service remains suspended for the second day following rain and fog in the Trikuta Hills. The pilgrimage by foot via Ban Ganga and Tarakote Marg remain unaffected,” an official said.

On Saturday and Sunday, the weather will remain generally cloudy with light rain and snow at isolated places.

On Monday, the region is likely to get another spell of moderate rain and snow. The weather is expected to open up from March.