11 lakh stolen from NRI’s locked house in Chandigarh’s Sector 9

At least ₹11 lakh in cash was stolen from an NRI’s locked house in Sector 9-B, Chandigarh, police said on Monday. Prem Sharma, 60, who has been working as a caretaker and manager at the house since 1990, reported the theft to the police. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The theft was discovered on September 3, when the caretaker of the house, Prem Sharma, and the house’s driver, Shamu, found the locks of the cupboards in the dressing room on the first floor broken.

Prem Sharma, 60, who has been working as a caretaker and manager at the house since 1990, reported the theft to the police. According to his statement, he was informed by Shamu, the driver, about the broken locks. Shamu, who resides in the servant quarters of the same house, immediately contacted the homeowner, Udebir Singh Kang, through a WhatsApp call.

Kang, currently residing in the USA, informed Sharma that ₹11 lakh in cash was stored in the cupboard and asked him to verify whether the money was still there.

Upon checking, Sharma found the cash missing and informed Kang about the theft. Subsequently, Kang reported the incident to the police via e-mail, following which Sharma filed an official complaint.

Based on Sharma’s statement, police registered a case under Section 305 (A) of the BNS at the Sector 3 police station. Police confirmed that the thief or thieves broke the cupboard lock to steal the cash.