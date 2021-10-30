Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 11 more PU departments to open from Nov 1; hostel accommodation with Covid protocol
chandigarh news

11 more PU departments to open from Nov 1; hostel accommodation with Covid protocol

As PU continues to reopen in a phased manner, authorities have announced that 11 more departments are set to open from November 1; hostel accommodation will be limited with Covid protocol in place
The PU authorities have announced that 11 more departments are set to open from November 1. Hostel accommodation will be limited with Covid protocol in place. (HT File Photo/ Representational image)
Published on Oct 30, 2021 02:15 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

As PU continues to reopen in a phased manner amidst the pandemic, the authorities have announced that 11 more departments are set to open from Monday; hostel accommodation will be limited with the Covid protocol in place

As per PU authorities, the University Institute of Chemical Engineering and Technology, department-cum-national centre for human genome studies and research, department of biotechnology, department of computer science and applications, department of environmental studies, department of mathematics, department of microbial biotechnology, department of microbiology, department of statistics, institute of forensic science and criminology and university institute of fashion technology and vocational development will be opened for final year postgraduate students.

A decision regarding this was taken at a meeting held on Friday. Hostel accommodation will be limited with the Covid protocol in place. Limited students will be allowed to stay in the hostel and for this, they will need a consent form signed by their parents stating they will follow all Covid protocols. They will have to submit an undertaking to the chairperson of the department that if the situation demands they will vacate the hostel and leave the university accommodation and students must have been administered both vaccine doses. A negative RT-PCR report not older than 72 hours will also be required.

RELATED STORIES

Currently, only single room accommodation will be given to students. Guest and visitor entry to hostels will also be banned till further orders.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Today Panchang
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
World Stroke Day
Facebook
Aryan Khan
Covid-19 cases
Mullaperiyar dam
Halloween 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP