chandigarh news

11 vehicles recovered after arrest of four carjackers in Mohali

Police have recovered two Fortuners, a Hyundai I-20, a Swift, a Cruze, a Bolero, a Volkswagon, an Etios, a Brezza and a Creta with the arrest of four carjackers in Mohali
Mohali senior superintendent of police Vivek Sheel Soni said during preliminary interrogation, it was learnt that the accused used to create fake registration cards and resell the stolen cars. (HT Photo)
Updated on Apr 28, 2022 02:07 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

As many as 11 snatched cars were recovered with the arrest of four carjackers from Mohali.

The accused have been identified as Rachpal Singh alias Lali, 28, of Tarn Taran, Lovepreet Singh alias Kang, 24, of Tarn Taran and a resident of Preet Colony Seikhon village in Ferozpur, Mandeep Singh alias Rinku, 32, of Taran Taran and Jagdeep Singh alias Jagga, 26, of Amritsar.

Police have recovered two Fortuners, a Hyundai I-20, a Swift, a Cruze, a Bolero, a Volkswagon, an Etios, a Brezza and a Creta. A 32-bore pistol and four live cartridges were also recovered.

Mohali senior superintendent of police Vivek Sheel Soni said during preliminary interrogation it was learnt that the accused used to create fake registration cards and resell the stolen cars. They used to target cars which are high in demand, the SSP added.

He said the court has sent the accused to police remand and cops will be questioning them to know how they got the engine and chassis numbers forged and where they have been selling the snatched vehicles.

