11 water samples collected by Ludhiana MC fail quality test

Multiple water samples collected by the municipal corporation (MC) over the past 45 days have failed the quality tests. Of the 87 locations surveyed from across the city, samples collected from 11 samples had worrying levels of contamination. Ludhiana MC had collected samples from 87 locations after recent diarrhoea outbreaks. (File)

The ongoing monsoon season has exacerbated the situation, with diarrhoea outbreaks being reported in various low-lying and other areas of the city. The civic body had collected water samples from different sensitive and reported areas across the city as a response.

The affected areas include Dhandari, Giaspura, Jeevan Nagar, Makkar Colony, and Jawaddi, among others.

Sharing further information, mucnipal commissioner Sandeep Rishi said, “From April 1, 2023, to May 31, 2024, the department took 305 water samples, out of which 11 failed. In the past 45 days, we have taken 87 water samples, and 11 have failed.”

He further explained that when a water sample fails in a particular area, officials immediately disconnect the water connections and send water tanks for the potable water supply to residents. “We detect the source of contamination and rectify the problem immediately so that residents do not suffer. Additionally, resampling of affected areas is done after rectifying the source problem,” he added.

Officials from the civic body’s operational and maintenance wing said contamination-prone or high-risk areas are identified and regularly supervised to find any faults and take remedial measures. They also noted that most water contamination complaints come from internal areas where water pipes were installed decades ago and have not been replaced.

Recently, the district administration issued a helpline number for residents to register complaints about contaminated water. On average, two or three complaints are registered daily from different wards. In the past five days, water contamination complaints have been reported from wards 16, 19, 32, 96, 68, 49, and 34, among others.

Local residents, meanwhile, have expressed their frustration over the authorities’ failure to address the longstanding issue.

“This is a serious health concern. The authorities need to act swiftly to ensure safe drinking water for everyone,” said Jaskaran SIngh, a resident of one of the affected areas.