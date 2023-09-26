1.17 crore arrears to be paid to Chandigarh Samagra Shiksha teachers

UT director of school education and state project director of Samagra Shikhsa (SS) Harsuhinderpal Singh Brar has approved disbursement of ₹1.17 crore in arrears as per revised salary of teachers under the scheme.

Chandigarh administration will play ₹ 1.17 crore arrears to Samagra Shiksha teachers. (HT File)

The funds will be disbursed to the 20 cluster heads. The arrears include ₹63.85 lakh for trained graduate teachers, ₹49.46 lakh for junior basic teachers, ₹3.47 lakh for resource teachers and ₹96,000 for headmasters and headmistresses.

The arrears will be released in regards to employees who are still employed under the scheme. An undertaking will be obtained if any revision of pay is notified by the UT administration and excess recovery will be consolidated from the future contractual amount. Arrears will not be paid to teachers who have resigned or have given notice of resignation.