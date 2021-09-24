11-day-old child among three dead due to Covid in HP

Himachal Pradesh recorded 161 fresh Covid infections on Thursday taking the state’s tally to 2,17,776 while the death toll mounted to 3,646 after three patients, including an 11-day-old infant, died of the contagion.

The child was admitted to Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College in Tanda.

Of the new cases, 45 were reported in Kangra, 34 in Mandi, 32 in Shimla, 22 in Hamirpur, 11 in Bilaspur, seven in Una, four in Kullu, three in Chamba and one each in Kinnaur, Sirmaur and Solan.

The active cases have come down to 1,778 while recoveries reached 2,12,336 after 203 people recuperated.

Kangra is the worst-hit district with a total of 48,596 cases reported to date followed by 30,757 in Mandi and 27,110 in Shimla.

172 fresh cases in J&K

Jammu and Kashmir recorded 172 fresh coronavirus infections on Thursday.

Of the total infections, 151 were reported in Kashmir while the Jammu division saw 21 cases. The summer capital Srinagar saw the highest count of 67 cases.

The number of patients who were cured in the UT was 91 with active cases crossing 1,600 to reach 1,617.

Srinagar district has the highest number of active cases at 813 followed by Baramulla and Budgam districts with 162 and 165 such cases, respectively.

The overall number of people who have recovered reached 3,22,554, prompting the recovery rate to climb up to 98.16%. Since the pandemic started, the total cases in J&K have reached 3, 28,590 and the death toll stands at 4,419.

Officials said that 53,785 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours in the UT.

With 67 cases, Srinagar had the highest number of new infections followed by 36 cases in Baramulla district. As many as 15 other districts had no or single-digit cases.

The Jammu district has the highest number of 1,143 fatalities followed by Srinagar with 838 deaths.