11th LPU convocation: Take pride in India’s potential to bring peace in world: Ex-Oz PM Abbott to students

Lovely Professional University (LPU) celebrated its 11th annual convocation on Sunday. Former Australian prime minister Tony Abbott was the chief guest at the convocation here. Australian former prime minister Tony Abbott being and LPU chancellor Ashok Kumar Mittal during the 11th annual convocation, at the Lovely Professional University in Jalandhar, Sunday. (HT photo)

Abbott was conferred with an honorary doctorate degree Honoris Causa.

Delivering the convocation address, Abbott asked students to take pride in India’s potential to bring about peace, prosperity, freedom, and development in the world.

During the convocation ceremony, more than 60,000 graduating students received degrees in diverse domains. Former PM Abbott recognised the achievement of 102 gold medallists and 555 PhD scholars, while also acknowledging remarkable performance of 567 meritorious students who excelled in academics and co-curricular activities. The convocation ceremony also marked the graduation of LPU’s first batch of ‘online mode students’.

He encouraged the students to utilise the confidence and belief instilled within them through their degrees and medals to make a positive impact on society.

Recognising the enormous potential of India, he has consistently valued the country and its cause, advocating for India’s liberal democratic leadership on a global scale.

Founder chancellor of LPU Dr Ashok Kumar Mittal presided over the convocation and highlighted the partnership between LPU and 16 prestigious Australian universities and shared the university’s recent achievements, including NAAC A++ grade.

Dr Mittal also invoked the graduating students to carry the spirit of research (anusandhan) for a brighter future, while referencing the national slogan “Jai Anusandhan” given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to LPU.

The convocation ceremony was attended by esteemed guests, including Lovely Group chairman Ramesh Mittal, vice-chairman Naresh Mittal, LPU’s vice-chancellor Rashmi Mittal, community leader in Australia Jagvinder Singh Virk, GNDU vice-chancellor & former UGC secretary Dr Jaspal Singh Sandhu, as well as industrialists, and other dignitaries.