11-year-old boy dies by suicide in Ludhiana

An 11-year-old boy was found hanging from the ceiling fan of his house in Baba Nand Singh Nagar, Ayali Road, on Monday night.

The victim was a Class-8 student. The body has been sent to the civil hospital for postmortem. Head constable Tajinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said the boy had gone to attend a marriage in the neighbourhood with his family. However, he returned home early. Later, his family members were shocked to find him hanging from the fan.

Family members say the victim was short tempered and would often threaten to end his life. Inquest proceedings have been initiated under Section 174 of Code of Criminal Procedure.

